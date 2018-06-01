Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen to be honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame
New York Rangers hockey writer Larry Brooks will also be recognized
Toronto Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen and longtime hockey writer Larry Brooks will be honoured by the Hockey Hall of Fame later this year.
Bowen will receive the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster while Brooks will receive the Elmer Ferguson Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
Mark Spector, President of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, and Chuck Kaiton, President of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, announced today that Larry Brooks will receive the Elmer Ferguson Award and Joe Bowen will receive the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award. <a href="https://t.co/p4KYTRQSw1">pic.twitter.com/p4KYTRQSw1</a>—@HockeyHallFame
They will receive their awards at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards luncheon on Nov. 12 as part of the Hall's induction weekend.
Bowen, who calls games on TSN 1050 and Sportsnet The Fan 590, has served as the voice of the Maple Leafs for 36 years.
Congratulations to 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame Media Award recipient <a href="https://twitter.com/BonsieTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BonsieTweets</a>, who will be awarded the Foster Hewitt Award for outstanding contributions<br>as a hockey broadcaster. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/holymackinaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#holymackinaw</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TMLTalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TMLTalk</a>—@LeafsPR
Brooks has covered the New York Rangers for 22 straight seasons for the New York Post. He also serves as the newspaper's national NHL columnist.
Bowen was selected by the NHL Broadcasters' Association and Brooks was selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.