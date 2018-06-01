Skip to Main Content
Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen to be honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen and longtime hockey writer Larry Brooks will be honoured by the Hockey Hall of Fame later this year.

New York Rangers hockey writer Larry Brooks will also be recognized

The Canadian Press ·
Joe Bowen will receive the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster. (@HockeyHallFame/Twitter)
Bowen will receive the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster while Brooks will receive the Elmer Ferguson Award for excellence in hockey journalism.

They will receive their awards at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards luncheon on Nov. 12 as part of the Hall's induction weekend.

Bowen, who calls games on TSN 1050 and Sportsnet The Fan 590, has served as the voice of the Maple Leafs for 36 years.

Brooks has covered the New York Rangers for 22 straight seasons for the New York Post. He also serves as the newspaper's national NHL columnist.

Bowen was selected by the NHL Broadcasters' Association and Brooks was selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

