Auston Matthews to return to Maple Leafs' lineup vs. Predators

Toronto centre Auston Matthews will make his return from a shoulder injury when the Maple Leafs visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Head coach Mike Babcock confirmed Matthews and defencemen Nikita Zaitsev will be in the lineup as the team looks for its fifth win in six games.

It will be Matthews's first appearance since he left a Feb. 22 game against the New York Islanders after being checked late in the game.

The Leafs went 5-3-2 over the 10 games Matthews was out.

Matthews is third in Toronto scoring this season with 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) in 53 games, trailing Mitch Marner (61) and William Nylander (52) who have played 73 games apiece.

Zaitsev, 26, missed five games with an illness. The Moscow native has 12 points in 51 contests, far off the pace he set during his NHL campaign of a year ago when he amassed 36 points in 82 games.