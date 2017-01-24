The Ottawa Senators on Tuesday acquired centre Tommy Wingels from the San Jose Sharks.

The Senators are sending forward Buddy Robinson, forward Zack Stortini and a 2017 seventh-round pick to the Sharks and say San Jose will retain 30 per cent of Wingels' 2016-17 salary.

TRADE: The #Sens have acquired forward Tommy Wingels from San Jose in exchange for Buddy Robinson, Zack Stortini and a 2017 7th-round pick. — @Senators

Wingels, 28, has five goals and three assists in 37 games with the Sharks this season.

His most productive campaign was 2013-14 when he had a career-high 38 points and seven game-winning goals.

The six-foot, 200-pound native of Evanston, Ill., has 51 goals and 71 assists over 337 NHL regular-season games with the Sharks.

Wingels, the Sharks' sixth-round choice in the 2008 NHL draft, has also played in 45 career playoff contests, including 22 during San Jose's run to the Stanley Cup final last season.

He is expected to travel to Ottawa to join the team on Wednesday.

Robinson, 25, has scored seven goals and registered 12 points in 33 American Hockey League games with Binghamton this season. He was held scoreless over four games with Ottawa after being recalled to the club in early December.

Stortini, 31, has scored two goals and registered three points while recording 20 penalty minutes in 22 games with Binghamton this season. He has 14 goals and 27 assists over 257 career NHL games with Edmonton and Nashville.