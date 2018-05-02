Tom Wilson to have NHL hearing for illegal check to the head of Zach Aston-Reese

The NHL is taking a look at a hit by Washington forward Tom Wilson that left Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese with a broken jaw and concussion.

The league's department of player safety announced Wednesday that it has scheduled a hearing for Wilson to talk about the collision that occurred a night earlier during Washington's 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 3 that gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

Capitals' winger Tom Wilson was back at it again in Game 3 with a massive hit on Zach Aston-Reese forcing him to leave the game. 1:06

Aston-Reese was stickhandling near the Washington bench when Wilson drilled the rookie with his left shoulder. The force propelled Wilson up into the Washington bench while Aston-Reese lay on the ice for several moments before skating off.

This is the second time in the series Wilson made a borderline hit. He was not disciplined for a blindside hit on Pittsburgh defenceman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 that forced Dumoulin to go through the NHL's concussion protocol.