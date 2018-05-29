Caps' Tom Wilson in hot water again for hit on Marchessault

Tom Wilson is at it again.

The controversial Washington Capitals forward could be facing discipline from the NHL for the second time in this year's playoffs after levelling Vegas star Jonathan Marchessault with a questionable open-ice hit during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Tom Wilson hit on Jonathan Marchessault <a href="https://t.co/2pTxEGzG7B">pic.twitter.com/2pTxEGzG7B</a> —@JeffVeillette

The hit, which happened about six minutes into the third period and with the score tied 4-4, came well after Marchessault had given up the puck. He did not appear to see Wilson approaching.

Another look at Wilson’s hit on Marchessault <a href="https://t.co/f7CxFarqEf">pic.twitter.com/f7CxFarqEf</a> —@PeteBlackburn

Marchessault went to the Golden Knights' dressing room for concussion protocol testing but was cleared to return and came back to finish the game, which Vegas won 6-4.

Vegas defeat Washington Capitals 6-4 in Stanley Cup Final opener, Tomas Nosek 2 goals. 1:43

Wilson, who received a two-minute penalty for interference on the play, later called it a "good, clean hit."

Marchessault disagreed and indicated that he believes the NHL will review the play.

"It was a late hit," he said. "I think the league will take care of it. We know what type of player he is out there."

As of Tuesday morning, the NHL's Department of Player Safety had yet to indicate whether Wilson will face supplementary discipline. He would be considered a repeat offender, as he was banned for three games during Washington's second-round series against Pittsburgh for a head shot that broke the jaw of Penguins rookie Zach Aston-Reese.

Capitals' winger Tom Wilson was back at it again in Game 3 with a massive hit on Zach Aston-Reese forcing him to leave the game. 1:06

Wilson was also forced to sit out two pre-season games and the first four games of the regular season for separate hits on two different St. Louis players.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final goes Wednesday in Vegas.