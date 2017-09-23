Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended for two pre-season games for interference.

In Friday night's pre-season game against St. Louis, Wilson delivered a late body check to Blues forward Robert Thomas at 5:47 of the third period.

After a hearing on Saturday, the NHL's department of player safety determined that Wilson initiated the hit well after Thomas had lost control of the puck. The "predatory nature" of the hit was also a concern as Wilson tracked Thomas in order to set up the questionable play.

He wasn't penalized for the hit during the game but did receive a penalty for fighting Thomas's linemate Dmitrij Jaskin, who jumped in following the play.

Wilson has never been suspended in his NHL career.