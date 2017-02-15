The Washington Capitals have acquired defenceman Tom Gilbert from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional draft pick.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan on Wednesday announced the deal with his NHL-best team on its bye week.

Washington carried a six-game win streak into the bye week to improve to 39-11-6 for 84 points.

Los Angeles retains 20 per cent of Gilbert's salary in the deal, which hinges on Washington's playoff success and Gilbert's involvement. The Kings get a 2017 fifth-round pick if the Capitals win two or more playoff rounds and Gilbert plays in 50 per cent or more of those games.

If those conditions are not met, Washington won't send anything.

The 34-year-old Gilbert has one goal and four assists in 18 NHL games with the Kings this season. He cleared waivers earlier this month and will report to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.