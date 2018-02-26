Canucks send veteran Thomas Vanek to Columbus

The Vancouver Canucks have sent veteran left winger Thomas Vanek to the Columbus Blue Jackets for centre Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen on Monday's NHL trade deadline.

The 34-year-old has 17 goals and 41 points in 61 games this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Motte, 22, has five points (three goals, two assists) in 31 games this season. He was a fourth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and has 12 career points (seven goals, five assists) in 64 games over parts of two seasons.



Jokinen, 34, has seven points (one goals, six assists) in 46 games this season. Vancouver will be his fourth team of the season as he also played for Edmonton (14 games) and Los Angeles (18) in addition to Columbus (14).



Jokinen has 553 career points (187 goals, 366 assists) in 937 games over 13 seasons.

Earlier in the day, the Canucks acquired forward Brendan Leipsic from the Vegas Golden Knights for defenceman Philip Holm.