The Florida Panthers have added a scoring winger for their playoff push.

They acquired veteran left-winger Thomas Vanek from Detroit ahead of Wednesday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, sending 24-year-old defenceman Dylan McIlrath and a conditional 2017 third-round draft pick to the Red Wings.

Vanek knew he was on the move, even before the final paperwork was all set.

"I'm excited to go to Florida now and help those guys make a push," Vanek told NHL Network.

Vanek, 33, appears headed for a 10th NHL season with at least 20 goals, having scored a team-leading 15 this season. He also has 23 assists for 38 points in 48 games, including seven points in 10 games in February, while averaging 14 minutes 37 seconds of ice time.

"Thomas is a proven scorer in this league who will add some offensive savvy and experience to our young group of forwards," Panthers president Dale Tallon said in a statement released by the team. "We believe strongly in our group and we're confident that he will help our power play and supplement our core effectively."

It's a big move for Tallon, who not only adds a proven scorer in Vanek — with 331 goals in his career — but also a veteran of 63 post-season games.

He's used to being on the move by now: Florida becomes his sixth different team since the start of the 2013-14 season. Just in that span alone, he spent time with Buffalo, the New York Islanders, Montreal, Minnesota and Detroit — and now is packing yet again to join the Panthers, who have managed just 10 goals in regulation in their last five games.

Eager to play with Jagr

"Is it fun to move around? It certainly isn't," Vanek said. "But anywhere you go, the guys are the same. They're all good people. They make you feel welcome … and I'm sure this will be the same."

In Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov and Jaromir Jagr occupy the top forward line, but Vanek could play a top-six role on the left side with centre Vincent Trocheck and Reilly Smith.

He sounds eager to be a teammate of Jagr.

"I've met him in passing," Vanek said. "Him and Mario [Lemieux] actually were my idols growing up, and to be on a team with him will be amazing for me."

Panthers, Lightning swap goalies

Drafted fifth overall by Buffalo in 2003, Vanek is on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million US, but Detroit is said to be retaining 50 per cent of his salary.

The Panthers entered play Wednesday with a 28-23-10 record for 66 points, three back of Toronto for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Also Wednesday, Florida exchanged American Hockey League goalies with Tampa Bay, acquiring Adam Wilcox for Mike McKenna. Wilcox, 24, is 18-9-2 in 34 games this season for the Syracuse Crunch with a 2.87 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

McKenna is 9-10-7 with a 2.83 GAA and .907 save percentage in 26 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kings deal for Iginla

Veteran NHL forward Jarome Iginla is reuniting with head coach Darryl Sutter in Los Angeles.

The Kings dealt a 2018 conditional fourth-round draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche for the 39-year-old right-winger.

Iginla spent the first 15 seasons of his NHL career with the Flames in Calgary, where Sutter was head coach from 2003 to 2006.

Lazar gets fresh start in Calgary

The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Curtis Lazar from Ottawa.

The Flames also get defenceman Mike Kostka in the deal that sees defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka and a second-round pick go to the Senators.

Lazar will be pleased to get a fresh start after a difficult season in Ottawa, where he had just one assist in 33 games. He had three goals and an assist in 13 games with Binghamton of the American Hockey League

Ottawa picked Lazar 17th overall in the 2013 NHL draft. He made the club as a 19-year-old in 2014-15 season and played 67 games.

He appeared in 76 games with the Senators in 2015-16, putting up six goals and 14 assists.

Kostka has yet to play in the NHL this season, playing 46 games Binghamton.

Canadiens land a King

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin continued to beef up his bottom-six forwards ahead of Wednesday's deadline, trading for Los Angeles Kings fourth-line left-winger Dwight King.

King, 27, joins fellow gritty newcomers Steve Ott and Brandon Davidson, who were acquired Tuesday from Detroit and Edmonton, respectively.

The six-foot-four, 232-pound King, who hails from Meadow Lake, Sask., had eight goals, 15 points and an even plus-minus rating in 63 games for LA. this season, his sixth in the NHL.

In another move, Montreal dealt right-winger Sven Andrighetto, 23, to Colorado for Norwegian left-winger Andreas Martinsen, 26.

Andrighetto had two goals and eight points in 27 games with the Canadiens but no points in his last seven starts. The six-foot-three, 220-pound Martinsen recorded three goals and seven points in 55 contests with the Avalanche this season. He has 18 points in 110 NHL regular-season games.

Preds add scoring help in Parenteau

The Nashville Predators added experienced forward P.A. Parenteau from the New Jersey Devils for a sixth-round pick.

The 33-year-old has played 483 career NHL games with Chicago, the Rangers, the Islanders, Colorado, Montreal, Toronto and New Jersey. He has 295 career points and 27 in 59 games with New Jersey this season.

The Predators have moved into third in the Central Division going 6-3-1 over their last 10 games, and only Washington (44) and Minnesota (38) have more points than Nashville (35) since the start of this year.

Streit traded twice, headed to Pittsburgh

That didn't last long.

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenceman Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for centre Valtteri Filppula, a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick.

However, Lightning then shipped Streit to the Penguins for a fourth-round pick.

The 39-year-old Streit is a pending unrestricted free agent who has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.

The 32-year-old Filppula has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary cap hit of $5 million US.

Blue Jackets add D-man Quincey

Columbus and New Jersey exchanged defencemen just before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, with the Blue Jackets landing Kyle Quincey for Dalton Prout.

Quincey, 31, brings experience to the Blue Jackets, who occupied third spot in the Metropolitan Division with a 39-16-5 record entering Wednesday's action. He has 34 goals and 118 assists in 548 career games with the Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He's played in 54 Stanley Cup playoff games.

​Prout, 26, has struggled to crack the lineup for the Blue Jackets, playing in only five games this season.

New Jersey has 11 picks in the draft with seven of those in the first four rounds.