NHL fines Taylor Hall $5,000 US for boarding Kyle Okposo

The NHL on Wednesday fined New Jersey's Taylor Hall $5,000 US for boarding fellow forward Kyle Okposo of the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.
New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall has been fined $5,000 US for a boarding penalty against Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo.
The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Devils beat the Sabres 3-1 on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at 7:40 of the first period. Hall was assessed a minor penalty for boarding.
The fine is the maximum allowable under the current collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.
