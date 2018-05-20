Recap
Sweden defends hockey worlds title with shootout win over Switzerland
Sweden capped a victorious run through the ice hockey world championship by edging Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday in the final after a shootout to successfully defend its title.
Swiss finish as runner-ups for 3rd time ever
Filip Forsberg scored the decisive goal in the shootout to give Sweden a third world title in six years, and 11th overall.
Sweden won all 10 matches at the tournament.
Switzerland finished runner-up for the third time after 2013 and 1935. It has never won.
Gustav Nyquist wristed a shot from the slot high into the net for Sweden to answer the Swiss opening goal by Nino Niederreiter.
Timo Meier scored a second period power play goal to restore the one-goal advantage for Switzerland in the second. Mika Zibanejad equalized on a power play from the point, forcing overtime.
