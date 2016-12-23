Former NHLer Steve Downie went on a Twitter rant Friday, calling out everything from the Arizona Coyotes to the NHL's approach to concussions to hockey commentator Don Cherry.

Downie, who played 26 games for the Coyotes last season before being placed on waivers and is currently unsigned, started his diatribe by going after Arizona and their head coach, Dave Tippett.

2nd shout out is to dave tippet and newel brown on running a great program down in AZ there's a reason there in last every year. #classless. — @stevedownie23

3rd peterborough Petes are better run then az coyotes — @stevedownie23

The way they treated big John Scott. I remember watching tippet laugh at big John working his ass off for the team. — @stevedownie23

A few hours later Downie continued, tweeting about concussions and the culture in hockey created in part by Hockey Night in Canada analyst Don Cherry.

Downie tweeted he was following the advice of Cherry, causing him to play a style of hockey he wish he never played.

That hit is what happens when you watch don cherry rock em sock em videos from age 5 to 18. Nothing good comes from those vids — @stevedownie23

I just did what I had to do to play. I still think about what I did to Dean macomond and what I caused him to go through with his family. — @stevedownie23

The hit Downie is referencing in that last tweet is one he laid on Ottawa Senator Dean McAmmond when he was a member of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007.

Downie received a 20-game suspension and McAmmond missed 10 games because of a concussion.

Downie then added another tweet, criticizing Cherry for his stance against visors.

"Sorry Don, but you called me a [coward] for wearing a visor and trying to protect my eyes. Sad thing is I listened to you," said Downie.

Downie was drafted 29th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2005. He played for the Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins, and Coyotes last season. In that time he scored 76 goals with 120 assists and 1,057 penalty minutes.

The 29-year-old Downie started with a series of tweets about the Coyotes' handling of various players' injuries and the treatment of veteran enforcer John Scott, who was voted into the NHL all-star game last season by fans but was traded by Arizona to the Montreal Canadiens and was briefly left out of the showcase by the NHL.

Downie also added that the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes, who he briefly played for, are a better-run organization than the Coyotes.

To see Downie's entire post, which includes strong language, go to his Twitter page.