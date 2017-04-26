Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin has had surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder and should be ready for training camp in September.
The team said Seguin had the procedure Tuesday and was expected to make a full recovery in four months.
The 25-year-old Seguin led the Stars in scoring with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in a disappointing season. Dallas missed the playoffs a year after being the top seed in the Western Conference and winning a first-round series against Minnesota.
The Stars didn't renew coach Lindy Ruff's contract and hired Ken Hitchcock, the coach for the franchise's only Stanley Cup title in 1999.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.