Caps' Kuznetsov practises but status unclear for Game 3

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov took part in Friday's optional skate, although his status for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights remains in doubt.



Kuznetsov is day-to-day due to an unspecified injury, head coach Barry Trotz announced Thursday, declining to give further details on the injury.

Kuznetsov was hurt when Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb hit Kuznetsov hard against the boards late in the first period of Game 2 on Wednesday night.

So now the refs and NBC will just ignore the contact to the head of Kuznetsov? No call. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALLCAPS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALLCAPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/rtdx4zAp5q">pic.twitter.com/rtdx4zAp5q</a> —@stopthehats



Kuznetsov stayed down for a moment and appeared to be holding his left arm and hand in pain as he left the ice. He did not return, ending an 11-game point streak that began in the second round of the playoffs. The Capitals won the game 3-2 to even the series.



Trotz had said he was unsure if the top-line center would take part in Friday's skate ahead of Game 3 in Washington D.C. on Saturday night.



McNabb's hit was not penalized, but Trotz told reporters after Wednesday's game, "We thought it was high."



