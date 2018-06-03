Capitals, Ovechkin move one step closer to Cup with Game 3 victory
Golden Knights fail to muster much offence, registering only 21 shots on goal
Alex Ovechkin scored the 60th playoff goal of his career as the Washington Capitals defeated the expansion Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Evgeny Kuznetsov, an injury question mark until just before the opening faceoff, added a goal and an assist for Washington, which won its first-ever game on home ice in the final to move two victories from its first Cup.
Devante Smith-Pelly also scored for the Capitals, who got 21 saves from Braden Holtby. Jay Beagle added two assists.
Stefan Nosek replied for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Knights, who lost back-to-back games for the first time in the playoffs.
Game 4 of the best-of-seven series goes Monday at Capital One Arena.
The Capitals, who last played at home in the final on June 16, 1998, when the Detroit Red Wings won 4-1 to complete a four-game sweep in Washington's only other Cup appearance, took the lead 1:10 into the second period off a wild scramble in front.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.