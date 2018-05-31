Eller, Holtby shine as Capitals even Stanley Cup Final with Knights

Lars Eller had a goal and two assists, Braden Holtby made 37 saves, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 to even the Stanley Cup Final 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Alex Ovechkin also scored for the Capitals, while Andre Burakovsky added two assists. Holtby made his biggest save late in the third period, stopping the Knights' Alex Tuch in close.

James Neal and Shea Theodore replied for the expansion Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots in taking the loss.

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby makes a diving stick-save on Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch during the third period to maintain his team's 3-2 lead. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The best-of-seven series now switches to Washington for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.

Game 5 will be back in Vegas next Thursday.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his first goal of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. (Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press)

With temperatures soaring as high as 37 C in the hours leading up to the late-afternoon puck drop at T-Mobile Arena, the Capitals put in a much better effort on the heels of a sloppy performance from both teams in Monday's chaotic opener that the Knights won 6-4.