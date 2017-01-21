Bryan Little scored twice on the power play and Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period as the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.
Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his own Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second. He had a 24-save period on Oct. 31, 2009, against Ottawa.
The shots were also a dubious mark, tying the franchise's record for most shots allowed in a period.
Pavelec's save total in the game was 34.
Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves. He played in one game last season.
St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock had left starting netminder Jake Allen at home so he could "reset" after being pulled twice in last Thursday's 7-3 loss to Washington.
