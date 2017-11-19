Brayden Schenn scored at 2:41 of overtime as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Blues forward beat Anders Nilsson high blocker for eighth goal of the season after cutting through the neutral zone and across the Vancouver blue line.

Colton Parayko, Vladimir Sobotka and Joel Edmundson scored in regulation for St. Louis (15-5-1). Paul Stastny added three assists for the Western Conference-leading Blues, who got 20 stops from Jake Allen.

Sven Baertschi, with a goal and an assist, Brock Boeser and Markus Granlund replied for Vancouver (9-8-3), while Loui Eriksson added two assists. Nilsson made 27 saves for the Canucks, who have lost four of five.

Anders Nilsson of the Vancouver Canucks makes a save on Jaden Schwartz of the St. Louis Blues. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press )

Trailing 3-2 after two periods, the Blues tied the game at 4:46 of the third when Edmundson fired a shot past Nilsson off a feed from Stastny after some good work by Alex Pietrangelo to force a turnover by Canucks defenceman Derek Pouliot in the corner.

The goal came moments after Nilsson made a nice pad stop on Sobotka's partial breakaway.