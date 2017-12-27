Blues sign GM Doug Armstrong to 4-year contract extension
Sarnia, Ont., native is in his 10th season with St.Louis
The St. Louis Blues have signed general manager Doug Armstrong to a four-year contract extension with a team option for a fifth year.
Armstrong, who is also the team's president of hockey operations, is in his 10th season with the Blues. Since he became GM in 2010, the team has a 337-185-56 regular-season record (fourth-best in the NHL since the 2010-11) and has reached the playoffs six years in a row.
Armstrong spent 17 years with the Dallas Stars, including his final six as GM, helping lead the team to two Western Conference titles and the 1999 Stanley Cup. The native of Sarnia, Ontario, has also served Team Canada in various roles for years.
The Blues, who lead the Central Division and are tied for the best record in the conference coming out of the Christmas break, announced the move Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.