Sidney Crosby is welcoming the Stanley Cup to his native Nova Scotia for a third time.

Phil Pritchard, the Cup's keeper, tweeted a photo of the Pittsburgh Penguins captain hoisting the trophy above his head beside an airplane in Halifax.

Sidney Crosby welcomes the #StanleyCup back to Nova Scotia. (Halifax, NS) @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/ZlAKFElxHV — @keeperofthecup

Pritchard also shared a photo of Crosby placing a pink stuffed kitten on the Cup's rim while making the rounds at a local children's hospital.

Everyone loves the #StanleyCup! Sid surprises kids at a local children's hospital. (Halifax, NS) @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/sCStH5QwNs — @keeperofthecup

Crosby was also spotted chatting with seniors at a veterans' retirement home with the prize in tow.

The three-time Cup champion will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday by parading the trophy through Halifax and Rimouski, Que.

Crosby has shown off professional hockey's most prestigious trophy twice before in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., in 2009 and 2016.