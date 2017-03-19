Sidney Crosby earned his 10th career hat trick against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.
The three goals helped him reach the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career. He is the first to score 40 goals this season.
Sidney Crosby of the @penguins reached the 40-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career (51 in 2009-10). #FLAvsPIT pic.twitter.com/boNySlfbsU—
@PR_NHL
Crosby's big night tied him with Connor McDavid for the NHL points leader with 80.
HAT TRICK! SIDNEY CROSBY! He is now tied with Connor McDavid for the NHL points lead. The #Pens are up 4-0. #PARTYHARD pic.twitter.com/pUhd10glSW—
@penguins
Hockey fans showed their love and appreciation for Crosby:
Sidney Crosby is still the best player in the world.—
@mattsledz
I love the days when it's the Sidney Crosby show and we're just all lucky enough to have a seat 🎩🎩🎩—
@BMarie_14
Sidney Crosby is so dominant that it really doesn't matter who he plays with. Makes every linemate so much better—
@joelthesakic
The Pittsburgh Penguins went on to defeat the Florida Panthers 4-0.
