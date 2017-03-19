Sidney Crosby earned his 10th career hat trick against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

The three goals helped him reach the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career. He is the first to score 40 goals this season. 

Crosby's big night tied him with Connor McDavid for the NHL points leader with 80. 

Hockey fans showed their love and appreciation for Crosby:

The Pittsburgh Penguins went on to defeat the Florida Panthers 4-0.