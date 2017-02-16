Sidney Crosby notched his 1,000th career point on Thursday night and no one was prouder of the Pittsburgh Penguin than his parents.

Crosby assisted on Chris Kunitz's goal to reach the career milestone in just 757 games. He is the 86th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points.

His emotional parents, Troy and Trina, proudly cheered on their son — and it tugged on everyone's heart strings.

Sidney Crosby is so good at hockey that he made his dad cry — @THE_Greene16

I'm emotional about Sidney Crosby's 1000th point...on home ice...with his parents in the stand...#pens — @killahconverse

It was such a nice feeling to see Crosby's parents reaction — @nickiflippers47

It's not easy to crack a hockey dad, but not every parent gets to see their kid reach such an accomplishment.

When you witness you're son scoring is 1000th point!!#SidneyCrosby pic.twitter.com/RzSgvvDeUJ — @Boomboom891

To top things off, Crosby scored the overtime winner against the Winnipeg Jets.