It's almost a given that Sidney Crosby will leave his fingerprints on a game, just not in the manner he did in last night's 7-1 drubbing of the Penguins at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Just 57 seconds into the game, the Pittsburgh captain was penalized for cross-checking Tampa's Yanni Gourde.

After the game, Crosby said "it was a bad call" but didn't wait until the conclusion of Saturday night's affair to let referee Garrett Rank know about it.

The Cole Harbour, N.S., native sat in the penalty box with a look of disbelief as he voiced his displeasure.

On the ensuing power play, Nikita Kucherov scored and Crosby's first visit out of the sin bin was to let Rank know what he thought about the call.

The Penguins' captain refused to leave Rank alone, getting into his face on multiple occasions before the ref had enough and directed Crosby to the penalty box to serve a 10-minutes misconduct.

It was all downhill from there for the Penguins and Crosby accepted blame for the shift in momentum which ultimately decided the outcome of the game.