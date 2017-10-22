It's almost a given that Sidney Crosby will leave his fingerprints on a game, just not in the manner he did in last night's 7-1 drubbing of the Penguins at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Just 57 seconds into the game, the Pittsburgh captain was penalized for cross-checking Tampa's Yanni Gourde.
After the game, Crosby said "it was a bad call" but didn't wait until the conclusion of Saturday night's affair to let referee Garrett Rank know about it.
The Cole Harbour, N.S., native sat in the penalty box with a look of disbelief as he voiced his displeasure.
On the ensuing power play, Nikita Kucherov scored and Crosby's first visit out of the sin bin was to let Rank know what he thought about the call.
The Penguins' captain refused to leave Rank alone, getting into his face on multiple occasions before the ref had enough and directed Crosby to the penalty box to serve a 10-minutes misconduct.
It was all downhill from there for the Penguins and Crosby accepted blame for the shift in momentum which ultimately decided the outcome of the game.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.