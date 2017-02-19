Even with a goal and more than 1,000 career points to his name, Sidney Crosby was not in a good mood Sunday afternoon when the Detroit Red Wings came to town.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain took exception to Anthony Mantha's bump and took out his frustration with his stick.

The now-classic matchup had fans taking sides online.

Whether or not Crosby's slash was warranted, the Red Wings would go on to earn a decisive 5-2 victory.

Crosby was honoured Sunday afternoon prior to the game with a gold-plated stick and a pre-game ceremony for earning his 1,000th career point on Feb. 16.