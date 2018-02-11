Sidney Crosby breaks out of drought to notch 400th career goal

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby scored his 400th career goal early in the second period against St. Louis.

Crosby muscled a shot past goalie Jake Allen from the left side of the net at 3:31. The goal came 21 seconds after St. Louis' Kyle Brodziak opened the scoring.

Sitting on 399, Sid made sure this would be 400 in his career.<br><br>Congrats on the milestone! <a href="https://t.co/2pUlIaHNLd">pic.twitter.com/2pUlIaHNLd</a> —@NHL

Crosby becomes the 25th player in NHL history to have 400 goals and 650 assists.

Crosby has 18 goals on the season. He not scored since Jan. 14, a 10-game goal-less streak.