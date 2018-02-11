Sidney Crosby breaks out of drought to notch 400th career goal
Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby scored his 400th career goal early in the second period against St. Louis.
Pittsburgh captain had been mired in 10-game goal-less streak
Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby scored his 400th career goal early in the second period against St. Louis.
Crosby muscled a shot past goalie Jake Allen from the left side of the net at 3:31. The goal came 21 seconds after St. Louis' Kyle Brodziak opened the scoring.
Sitting on 399, Sid made sure this would be 400 in his career.<br><br>Congrats on the milestone! <a href="https://t.co/2pUlIaHNLd">pic.twitter.com/2pUlIaHNLd</a>—@NHL
Crosby becomes the 25th player in NHL history to have 400 goals and 650 assists.
Crosby has 18 goals on the season. He not scored since Jan. 14, a 10-game goal-less streak.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.