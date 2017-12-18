Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been sent back to Montreal to have a foot injury re-evaluated.
Montreal coach Claude Julien confirmed after the team's practice in Vancouver that Weber is being shut down "for a bit" to deal with the nagging injury that has been bugging Weber most of the season.
Julien said the ailment has not been improving.
Claude Julien confirms Shea Weber is being shut down for the moment. —
@CanadiensMTL
His foot injury is not improving and he is being sent home to Montreal to be reevaluated. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8pIYDIIT61
Weber missed seven games with a lower-body injury in November.
He managed to play almost 23 minutes during the Canadiens' 3-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday in the outdoor NHL 100 Classic.
Weber has six goals and 10 assists in 26 games this season but has an uncharacteristically low minus-8 defensive rating.
The Canadiens continue a season-long seven-game road trip Tuesday night against the Canucks.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.