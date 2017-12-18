Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been sent back to Montreal to have a foot injury re-evaluated.

Montreal coach Claude Julien confirmed after the team's practice in Vancouver that Weber is being shut down "for a bit" to deal with the nagging injury that has been bugging Weber most of the season.

Julien said the ailment has not been improving.

Weber missed seven games with a lower-body injury in November.

He managed to play almost 23 minutes during the Canadiens' 3-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday in the outdoor NHL 100 Classic.

Weber has six goals and 10 assists in 26 games this season but has an uncharacteristically low minus-8 defensive rating.

The Canadiens continue a season-long seven-game road trip Tuesday night against the Canucks.