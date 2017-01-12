Dougie Hamilton scored at 17:41 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Hamilton and rookie forward Matthew Tkachuk both finished with a goal and an assist for the Flames (23-19-2), while Michael Frolik also scored. Mikael Backlund picked up a pair of assists.

Making his third straight start in net for the Flames, Chad Johnson stopped 25 of 27 shots he faced to pick up his 15th win of the season.

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (25-15-2), while Logan Couture also scored.

Making just his sixth start of the season, San Jose goalie Aaron Dell made 25 saves in a losing cause. Dell, 27, who is too old to be considered an NHL rookie, hails from nearby Airdrie, Alta., and played two seasons for the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2007-09.

The Sharks were playing their second game in as many nights in Alberta. Burns scored once and set up two others in Edmonton on Tuesday to lead the Sharks to a 5-3 win over the Oilers.