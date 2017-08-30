Longtime Coyotes captain Shane Doan has announced his retirement in a letter to fans in Phoenix.

Calling it one of the hardest decisions he's ever made, Doan says he knew back in April he had probably played his final NHL game.

The Coyotes had informed the 40-year-old Doan during a brief meeting in June that they would not be offering him a new contract.

At the time, Doan reportedly said he felt as if he'd been "corporately fired."

Team owner Andrew Barroway was forced to apologize for how the situation was handled amid fan outrage.

The franchise leader in games played, goals, assists and points, Doan spent 21 years in Arizona.

Doan made his announcement in the Arizona Republic.

Shane Doan announces his retirement in story in today's Arizona Republic. pic.twitter.com/dV6ShqjDM8 — @azc_mclellan

"I'm so grateful and thankful to the Winnipeg Jets for drafting me and giving me a chance to play my rookie season and when the team moved to the Valley in 1996, all I wanted to know was if the Coyotes would keep giving me a chance to play," wrote Doan.

The winger was drafted seventh overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1995 and played his rookie season there before the franchise was relocated to Arizona.

"I could not fathom at the time that I would end up playing in Arizona for the next 21 years, raise a family and call this place home. But that's exactly what happened," Doan continued.

"I've been blessed and I'm so grateful for the fans and their support. They stuck by me throughout my career and the ups and downs of the Coyotes. There are a lot of players with more skill than me and a lot more ability than me that didn't ever get the type of appreciation that I got and the type of respect that the fans gave me, and I'm so grateful for that. I can't express how much I appreciate it. Thank you for watching me grow up, and I enjoyed watching a lot of you grow up, too."