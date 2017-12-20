Erik Karlsson's 2 goals not enough to tame Wild

Eric Staal had two goals, Nate Prosser had a goal and an assist as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Prosser's first goal of the season at 1:48 of the third period proved to be the winner for the Wild (18-13-3), who also got goals from Chris Stewart, Mikko Koivu and Jonas Brodin.

Brodin scored on his own rebound five minutes into the third for some insurance.

Staal scored on the power play at 16:39 for a 6-3 lead before Derek Brassard scored on the power play for the Senators at 18:34.

Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson unloads on the Minnesota net. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The Wild also got a 28-save performance from Alex Stalock, including one point blank off a one-timer from Bobby Ryan seconds after the Wild took a 4-3 lead.

Erik Karlsson scored twice for the Senators (11-14-7) and got another from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Anderson made 34 saves but it wasn't enough to extend their winning streak to three games.