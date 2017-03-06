The Ottawa Senators acquired minor-league defenceman Brandon Gormley from the New Jersey Devils on Monday for future considerations.

Though the NHL's trade deadline was March 1, teams can still make deals but the players cannot play for the team this season and are not eligible for the post-season. The Senators immediately assigned the 25-year-old P.E.I. native to their American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton.

New Jersey has traded D Brandon Gormley to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations. — @NJDevils

#Sens Gormley will be assigned to Binghamton; post-deadline trade means he is not eligible to be recalled to Ottawa this season. — @Senators

Gormley, 25, has played 35 games with the AHL Albany Devils this season, with two goals and eight assists. He was a first-round selection (13th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2010 draft and has played 58 games in the NHL with the Coyotes (2014-15) and Colorado Avalanche (2015-16).