Senators trade Chris DiDomenico to Blackhawks for defenceman Ville Pokka
The Ottawa Senators have traded away centre Chris DiDomenico to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defender Ville Pokka.
Pokka has 4 goals and 22 points in 46 AHL contests this season
The Blackhawks announced the deal on Thursday evening.
Pokka was a member of the AHL's Rockford IceHogs from 2014 to 2018, where he registered 28 goals and 99 assists in 266 games.
DiDomenico, a Woodbridge, Ont. native, had six goals and four assists in 24 games with the Senators this season.
DiDomenico also played in Italy and Switzerland between 2012 and 2017, and helped Team Canada win a gold medal at the 2009 World Junior Championships.
