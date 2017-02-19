The Ottawa Senators announced on Sunday that winger Bobby Ryan is out indefinitely after injuring his right index finger during Saturday's win against Toronto.
#Sens Bobby Ryan injured his right index finger after being hit by a puck in Toronto. Pending further evaluation he is out indefinitely.—
Ryan, who has 24 points in 50 games this season for the Senators, took a shot off his right hand in the third period against the Maple Leafs.
The Senators host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening.
