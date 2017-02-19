The Ottawa Senators announced on Sunday that winger Bobby Ryan is out indefinitely after injuring his right index finger during Saturday's win against Toronto.

Ryan, who has 24 points in 50 games this season for the Senators, took a shot off his right hand in the third period against the Maple Leafs.

The Senators host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening.