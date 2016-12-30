The Ottawa Senators would have preferred to make Daniel Alfredsson's special night perfect from start to finish, but they fell just short.

The Detroit Red Wings spoiled the party as they defeated Ottawa 3-2 in overtime Thursday night.

The Senators retired Alfredsson's No. 11 prior to the game in an emotionally filled ceremony, but were unable to ride the momentum.

"The crowd was into it and we had energy in the building to get us going," said Senators captain and close friend Erik Karlsson.

"We started pretty good and as the game went on again we started throwing pucks away and kept standing still and they played with possession for most part of the second half of the game."

Anthony Mantha scored the game winner at 1:07 of overtime after Bobby Ryan turned over the puck.

Thomas Vanek and Tomas Tatar each scored for the Red Wings (16-16-4) in regulation. Jared Coreau, who was born just outside Ottawa and grew up a Senators fan, made 26 saves.

"I thought it was [Coreau's] best game that he's played for us of the three," said Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

Derick Brassard and Mark Stone scored for the Senators (20-12-4) as Mike Condon, playing in his 13th straight game, made 26 saves.

There were a number of momentum shifts throughout the game, but the Senators were slow to start and seemed to slide late in the game.

"I thought our first couple shifts were good and then as soon as they scored that goal they took over the first part of that period," said Brassard.

"After that we bounced back and we came out pretty good, we were shooting and we were pretty good on the forecheck. I feel like that was the story of the game. Every time the momentum was switching on the other side it was their time, it was our time and at the end of the game they just found a way to get that goal."

After a number of small crowds this season the Senators admitted it was nice to have a big crowd on hand.

"It was a good night," said Brassard. "It was a great night to play hockey and fans were behind us the whole night and as a hockey player that's obviously what you're looking for."