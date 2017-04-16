Defenceman Marc Methot isn't letting the Ottawa Senators' Game 2 win against the Boston Bruins get to his head.

He'll need another three victories before he can truly celebrate.

Methot described the plane ride to Boston following Saturday's win — a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime thriller that evened the best-of-seven series at a game apiece — as "pretty calm."

"Everyone is pretty even keel, we can't get too high after one win like that in a series," Methot said Sunday after practice at TD Garden, which will host Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 on Wednesday.

"We still have a long way to go here and a couple more games in Boston. The mood is good, it's positive. But we're staying level-headed."

Methot logged 18:12 ice time Saturday in his first game since March 23 and had a game-high seven hits. He had been out with a lacerated pinky finger suffered when Penguins star Sidney Crosby slashed him during a game.

Methot's return was a welcome sight for the Senators, who could be without defenceman Mark Borowiecki for Game 3. Borowiecki crashed into the boards and left Saturday's game in the first period. He is listed as day to day with a lower-body injury.

The Bruins are hoping to start healing up a bit, too, and forward Noel Acciari could be the next to return. He skated Sunday morning and could play Monday night.

"Noel was playing good hockey when he got hurt," Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy said. "There's a good chance he'll draw back into the lineup. But, again, those are all things we'll sort through in the morning."

David Krejci, Torey Krug, and Adam McQuaid did not skate and remain day to day. Cassidy said they'll see who can skate Monday morning and go from there.

Ottawa defenceman Chris Wideman, playing in his first playoff series, called Saturday's win "definitely emotional" and "the most exciting game" he'd been a part of.

"Monday night's going to be the same thing," Wideman said after Sunday's practice. "We're looking to start the right way — like we finished [Saturday] — and hopefully play well enough to win the game."