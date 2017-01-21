The Ottawa Senators rallied for their fifth win in the last six games and a perfect three-game road trip, topping the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night.

Tom Pyatt scored the shootout winner after Mike Hoffman notched the game-tying goal with 71 seconds left in regulation. Bobby Ryan also found the back of the net for Ottawa (25-15-4), second in the Atlantic division with 54 points — three points up on the Leafs, who have now lost two straight.

Mike Condon made 31 stops in the win, edging Frederik Andersen, who gave up two goals on 27 shots.

Tyler Bozak and Matt Martin both scored for Toronto, which dropped to 1-6 in the shootout this season.

The two teams were meeting for the second time in a week, the Leafs capturing the earlier Jan. 14 affair 4-2 in the nation's capital. Toronto was coming off a porous effort against the Rangers on Thursday night, one that head coach Mike Babcock dubbed as "terrible" for its lacking competitiveness.

It was the Sens who gripped control for the better part of this latest matchup, Ryan opening the scoring 14 minutes into the first period. The 29-year-old craftily tipped a Marc Methot point shot beyond Andersen for his 10th goal this year.