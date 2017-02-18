The Ottawa Senators inched closer to the Atlantic Division lead with a hearty 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Mark Stone had a goal and four assists in the victory, which saw the Senators give up a 2-0 lead before storming back in front on a power-play goal from Derick Brassard. Ottawa (68 points) now trails Montreal (70 points) by only two points for the division lead with three games in hand.

Chris Wideman, Ryan Dzingel and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Senators (31-19-6), who have won four of their last five games and three of four meetings with the Leafs this season.

Auston Matthews had two assists in defeat for Toronto, which has lost eight of 11 and entered the night with a tenuous grasp on the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Morgan Rielly, Nazem Kadri and William Nylander scored goals in defeat for the Leafs (26-20-11), who were playing without star 19-year-old Mitch Marner.

Frederik Andersen yielded four goals on 40 shots in defeat, Craig Anderson stopping 34-of-37 at the other end to earn the win.

The Battle of Ontario started off with predictable acrimony, Roman Polak and Mark Borowiecki trading blows and garnering two minutes each for roughing three minutes into the first.

Both goalies were sharp early, Anderson denying a partial break for James van Riemsdyk and another tip shot for the big American winger. Andersen, his counterpart at the other end, then turned aside Kyle Turris when he snuck behind the Leafs defence.

Toronto couldn't score with a brief 5-on-3 advantage (22 seconds), Ottawa striking for two 20 seconds apart a few minutes later.

Wideman got the first one, firing a point shot through traffic moments after Stone beat Nikita Zaitsev for a puck behind the Leafs goal. Denied moments before the Wideman goal, Dzingel added the second marker when he deflected a Marc Methot point shot.

Leafs centre Ben Smith inadvertently sent the puck straight to the Senators point after winning the draw.

Down 2-0 after 20 minutes, Toronto got some momentum midway through the second when it managed to kill off a Senators 5-on-3 advantage lasting one minute 49 seconds. Andersen stopped all three shots he faced, the Leafs getting on the board about three minutes later.

It was pressure from a Matthews-led line that spurred the effort. After the 19-year-old missed with a shot wide Rielly grabbed the puck along the wall, carried it out to the point and fired through a maze of bodies.

It was Rielly's third goal of the season, Matthews adding an assist for his 47th point of the year. He was joined Saturday by Nylander and season-long linemate Zach Hyman, head coach Mike Babcock shuffling around his lineup with Marner sidelined with a suspected right shoulder injury.

Leading the team with 48 points coming into the night, Marner was due to sit out at least two games, the second coming Sunday night when the Leafs visit the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rielly's goal got the crowd at Air Canada Centre going and the home team seemed to feed off their enthusiasm.

Zaitsev fired a shot from the right point which snuck through the pads of Andersen, Kadri getting on a rebound attempt that came up short. But the 26-year-old stayed with it and from behind the Senators goal, sent the puck off Dzingel's helmet and into the net for his 24th goal of the year.

Dzingel had gone down to the ice to prevent Kadri from scoring on the initial rebound.

Josh Leivo added an assist on the play, giving him six points in the last three games. The 23-year-old has thrived with a recent opportunity.