Craig Anderson made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Tuesday night despite playing without three of their top forwards.

Ottawa was without Mark Stone (22 goals), Mike Hoffman (19 goals) and Bobby Ryan (12 goals) after all three were injured over the weekend. Ryan will miss four-to-six weeks with a broken finger, while Stone (neck) and Hoffman (groin) are day to day.

Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson scored for Ottawa, which swept the three-game season series with the Devils while allowing only two goals.

Travis Zajac scored for New Jersey and Cory Schneider made 21 saves. The Devils have lost two in a row and three of four.