Ottawa Senators prospect Colin White will miss six to eight weeks with a broken left wrist, according to general manager Pierre Dorion.

White left Monday's 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs holding his left arm after blocking a Calle Rosen shot late in the third.

"He's devastated," Dorion said of the highly-touted American centre. "He's a high-character kid, he's faced adversity before ... we know he'll bounce back."

White was drafted 21st overall at the 2015 NHL draft and played three games for the Senators last season, including one playoff appearance.