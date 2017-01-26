Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov will undergo season-ending hip surgery in an effort to fix a lingering groin issue.
He will have the procedure Thursday in Vail, Colorado.
The 28-year-old Varlamov has been dealing with a nagging groin injury since December. He has a 6-17 record with a 3.38 goals-against average over 24 games this season for the last-place Avalanche (13-31-2).
In January 2014, the Russian goaltender signed a five-year extension with Colorado that runs through the 2018-19 season.
The Avalanche acquired Varlamov from Washington in the summer of 2011.
Calvin Pickard and Spencer Martin will take over in goal with Varlamov sidelined.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.