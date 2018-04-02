Sedin twins announce they will retire at end of NHL season

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin have announced this will be their last NHL season.

The twin stars broke the news in a letter on the team's website Monday.

"Being part of the Canucks family for 18 seasons has been the best period of our lives. But it's time to focus on our families and life after hockey," they wrote.

"It's time to let the next generation of young players lead the Canucks."

It's never been about the headlines for Daniel and Henrik, it's been about doing what's right.

In saying goodbye to the NHL, the Sedins feel they're again doing what's right, for themselves and their families.

The 37-year-olds are in their 17th NHL season, all with Vancouver. Drafted second and third overall in 1999, the Sedins have been the face of the franchise for more than a decade.

They were never able to bring a championship to the West Coast, but led Vancouver to within one game of winning the 2011 Stanley Cup.

Both players have over 1,000 career NHL points — 1,068 for Henrik and 1,038 for Daniel — and won Olympic gold for their native Sweden at the 2006 Winter Games in Torino. Daniel Sedin also earned silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Henrik Sedin, who was named captain in 2010, won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer in 2009-10 with 112 points before also capturing the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

Daniel Sedin, an alternate captain since 2010, won the Art Ross in 2010-11 with 104 points — Henrik had 94 points — and also grabbed the Ted Lindsay Award as the league MVP voted on by the players.

Known for their tireless work in the community, as well as their class on and off the ice, the Sedins have remained committed to the Canucks through three straight miserable seasons as the team transitions to a younger core.

Daniel Sedin has 21 goals and 31 assists in 78 games this season, while Henrik Sedin has three goals and 45 assists in 79 outings.

The Canucks have three games left on their schedule, beginning with Tuesday's visit by the Vegas Golden Knights.