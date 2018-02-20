Seattle begins season ticket campaign for NHL expansion team
Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Oak View Group, which is trying to bring an NHL team to the city, announced Tuesday that beginning March 1, people can make refundable deposits for season tickets at NHLSeattle.com.
Fans can soon make refundable deposits on season tickets for potential club
Fans longing for a professional hockey team in Seattle will soon be able to put down some money for season tickets.
Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Oak View Group, which is trying to bring an NHL team to the city, announced Tuesday that beginning March 1, people can make refundable deposits for season tickets at NHLSeattle.com.
The deposits run $500 per ticket for season tickets or $1,000 per ticket for club season tickets, which are centre ice, lower-level tickets.
Billionaire David Bonderman and filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer are leading the effort to bring a team to Seattle. The group submitted its expansion application with the National Hockey League last week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.