Scott Edmonds

Latest NHL Stories
- Andersen gets the shutout as high-flying Leafs down Capitals
- Canucks spoil Erik Karlsson's return with shutout of Sens
- Steve Mason remains winless as Blue Jackets roll over Jets
- Auston Matthews a 'young Mario Lemieux,' says Capitals coach
- Calgary Flames staffer calls Mayor Naheed Nenshi's re-election worse than Donald Trump
Latest Sports Stories
- Andersen gets the shutout as high-flying Leafs down Capitals
- Canucks spoil Erik Karlsson's return with shutout of Sens
- Hayward's gruesome injury overshadows LeBron-Kyrie bro-battle
- NBA preview: Golden State will win, but here's why you should watch anyway
- Steve Mason remains winless as Blue Jackets roll over Jets