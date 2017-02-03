San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. 

Marleau was drafted second overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 1997 NHL entry draft and has never played for another team. He became the first player in franchise history to reach the mark. 

Former teammate and Shark Owen Nolan congratulated Marleau on the milestone. 

Proud wife Christina Marleau expressed her happiness through a tweet and throwback picture of her husband when he first joined the Sharks. 

Marleau is the 45th player in NHL history to reach 500 career goals. 