San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Getting to see #Marleau500 in person: priceless. pic.twitter.com/8WKYE5XCQ4 — @SanJoseSharks

Marleau was drafted second overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 1997 NHL entry draft and has never played for another team. He became the first player in franchise history to reach the mark.

Former teammate and Shark Owen Nolan congratulated Marleau on the milestone.

Congrats Patty on 500 goals that's awesome. I remember long ago when I had an assist on your first goal. Keep going! @SanJoseSharks — @OwenNolan11

Proud wife Christina Marleau expressed her happiness through a tweet and throwback picture of her husband when he first joined the Sharks.

Words can't express how happy I am for this guy, his level of dedication for the sport & the @SanJoseSharks.You are one incredible man. #500 pic.twitter.com/me3fK2bTcN — @c_marleau

Marleau is the 45th player in NHL history to reach 500 career goals.