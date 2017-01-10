Mikkel Boedker recorded a hat trick as the San Jose Sharks won their second game in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Tuesday.

Brent Burns and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks (25-14-2), who had lost three straight before getting back in the win column.

Drake Caggiula, Matthew Benning and Oscar Klefbom replied for the Oilers (21-15-7), who have lost two straight.

The Sharks surfaced with a 1-0 lead just 1:39 into the opening period as Boedker got to a rebound and lifted the puck over sprawling Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, making his NHL-leading 38th start of the season.

Caggiula tied it up for Edmonton with four minutes left in the first. He fought off a pair of Sharks defenders at the side of the net before hooking a backhand shot past goalie Martin Jones.

San Jose made it 2-1 with 18 seconds left in the first period as a Burns point shot seemed to deflect in on its way through traffic, giving the veteran defenceman his 16th goal of the season.

The Sharks took a two-goal lead early in the second period after a giveaway eventually allowed Boedker to score his second of the game and fifth of the season.

Boedker then doubled his goal total on the season in one game, getting his hat trick goal nine minutes into the second on a tip in front. It was his fourth career hat trick, and the second he has recorded against Edmonton.

Benning scored his second career goal as the Oilers cut back into the lead 22 seconds into the third period.

The comeback continued 3:45 into the third, as Klefbom blasted a shot past Jones off of the faceoff.

Couture made it 5-3 for the Sharks just over a minute later, as the rebound of his own shot go off his leg and in while crashing the net.