Former Senators goalie Robin Lehner made 39 saves as the Buffalo Sabres rallied past Ottawa 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Lehner is now 4-0-2 against his former team. He was traded with David Legwand by the Senators in June 2015 to Buffalo for the 21st overall pick in the 2015 draft
Justin Bailey, Ryan O'Reilly and Matt Moulson scored for the Sabres (24-23-10).
Bobby Ryan, pointless in his last five, had a goal and an assist for the Senators (29-19-6). Dion Phaneuf also scored as Craig Anderson made 22 saves.
Ottawa wraps up its four-game homestand 2-2-0.
After a solid start to the third period Buffalo kept pushing and was rewarded as Bailey tipped Jake McCabe's point shot to take a 3-2 lead at 7:38.
