The Buffalo Sabres have cleaned house, firing head coach Dan Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula made the announcement in a statement released Thursday morning, saying the decision was reached after "reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization."

No replacements were named. Pegula said the Sabers "have begun the process to fill these positions immediately."

The moves come a day after a report that said Buffalo star Jack Eichel would not sign a contract extension this off-season if Bylsma remained the team's coach.

A representative for Eichel, who has one year left on his entry-level deal, called the report "1,000 per cent false."

The Sabres haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2011, and haven't won a post-season series since reaching the Eastern Conference final in 2007. They've finished last or next-to-last in their division in each of the last five seasons.

Rebuilding project stalled

Bylsma was behind the bench for the last two seasons. Hired after Buffalo failed in its bid to land Mike Babcock, who opted for Toronto, Bylsma won only 68 of 164 games with the Sabres. He was a Stanley Cup-winning coach with Pittsburgh in 2009.

Late this season, Bylsma benched forward Sam Reinhart for an entire game for "violating a team policy," leading to speculation that the coach and some of the team's young players were not getting along.

Murray was hired in 2014 to execute a rebuilding plan, the centrepiece of which was ensuring Buffalo would have the best possible chance of drafting phenom Connor McDavid in 2015. The Sabres finished last overall in 2014-15 and received the best odds of winning the draft lottery, but they lost out to Edmonton and chose Eichel with the second overall pick.

McDavid ran away with the NHL scoring title this season with 100 points in 82 games and led Edmonton to its first playoff berth since 2006. Eichel had 57 points in 61 games after missing the first two months of the season with an ankle injury.

Pegula has owned the Sabres since June 2011. He also owns the NFL's Buffalo Bills, who in December fired head coach Rex Ryan two years into a five-year deal. After that move was made, Bills general manager Doug Whaley said he was not involved in the decision.