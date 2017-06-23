​It wouldn't be the NHL off-season without Chicago general manager Stan Bowman tinkering with his lineup.

The Blackhawks on Friday swapped left-wingers with Columbus, re-acquiring Brandon Saad for Artemi Panarin.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg is also headed to Chicago with a 2018 fifth-round draft pick, while the Blue Jackets receive left-winger Tyler Motte and a sixth-rounder in this weekend's draft at the United Center in Chicago in addition to Panarin.

In a statement released by the Blackhawks, Bowman noted how Panarin, the 2015 recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, made a seamless transition to the league.

"His rookie year will always rank among the best in franchise history and his exciting style of play provided many memorable moments for our fans during his two seasons as a member of the team," said Bowman of Panarin, a native of Korkino, Russia. "Tyler [Motte] has a bright future in this league and we appreciate his contributions and hard work he put in. We wish them both success in Columbus."

2-time Cup winner

Earlier Friday, Bowman sent veteran Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes for defenceman Connor Murphy and forward Laurent Dauphin.

Saad, 24, matched his career-high 53 points this past season, the six-foot-one, 202-pounder's second with the Blue Jackets after Chicago dealt the-then pending restricted free agent on June 30, 2015 for centre Artem Anisimov, among others, in a seven-player trade.

The Pittsburgh native helped the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup championships in 2013 and 2015.

Panarin, much smaller than Saad at five-foot-11, 170 pounds, gives Columbus another 30-goal man, joining Cam Atkinson, who scored 35 goals in 2016-17.

"Artemi Panarin was the best rookie in the NHL two years ago, a second-team all-star this past season and is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NHL," said Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen in a statement.

Stepan, Raanta desert-bound

Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka made a splash before Friday's NHL draft, trading for centre Derek Stepan and goaltender Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenceman Anthony DeAngelo, a 2014 first-round pick, and New York's first-rounder on Friday.

Stepan, 27, is fresh off a 17-goal, 55 point season and has four seasons left on a deal that carries a $6.5 million US salary cap hit.

Raanta, 28, joins his third team after breaking into the NHL with Chicago during the 2013-14 campaign. The Finnish netminder has one year left on his deal with a modest $1 million cap hit.