1st-place Lightning add D-man Ryan McDonagh, forward J.T. Miller

The Tampa Bay Lightning's search for a top-four defenceman ended Monday with the acquisition of Ryan McDonagh from the New York Rangers, according to reports.

Forward J.T. Miller is also be headed to the Lightning for centre Vladimir Namestnikov, prospects Libor Hajek and Brett Howden, a 2018 first-round pick and 2019 conditional first-rounder that reportedly will be a first should Tampa win the Stanley Cup this season or next.

When he's on top of his game, he's an elite defenceman in this league. — Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault on former New York blue-liner Ryan McDonagh

McDonagh, who hasn't played since Feb. 8 because of an upper-body injury, has 24 points in 45 games this season and led all Rangers blue-liners in ice at 23 minutes 54 seconds.

The 28-year-old from St. Paul, Minn., is a shutdown defenceman with an offensive flair, having topped the 30-point barrier five times in his previous six full NHL seasons. However, McDonagh didn't score his first goal of this season until Jan. 25.

"I think when he's on top of his game, he's an elite defenceman in this league," Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault told the New York Post recently. "He's a powerful defenceman, can beat the forecheck, can get up in the play. Once he's up in the play, he can still be back in time to defend.

"In my mind, he's one of the best defencemen in the league."

Also attractive to teams ahead of Monday's trade deadline was McDonagh's contractual situation as he has one season remaining on a deal that carries a relatively modest annual salary cap hit of $4.7 million US.

The six-foot-one, 216-pounder had a modified no-trade clause with a list of 10 teams where he would accept a trade.

'He's a mobile, smart player'

The trade would reunite McDonagh and Miller with former teammates Dan Girardi, Ryan Callahan and Anton Stralman.

"He's definitely one of the more solid D-man out there," Stralman, who played with McDonagh from 2011-14 with the Rangers, told the Tampa Bay Times recently. "He's a mobile, smart player, great skater."

McDonagh's skating ability fits with the style of play of the NHL-best Lightning (42-17-3), who held a four-point lead over Toronto with two games in hand atop the Atlantic Division standings ahead of their meeting on Monday night in Tampa.

"He's such a good skater, so strong on his feet," said Callahan, McDonagh's predecessor as Rangers captain. "It's a little bit like [Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman] where he's not really out of any play because his legs are so good."

Miller, 24, is a pending restricted free agent with salary arbitration rights after this season. In 63 games this season, the six-foot-one, 218-pound left-winger has 13 goals, including four game-winners, and 40 points while averaging 16 minutes 40 seconds of ice time.

The 25-year-old Namestnikov flourished this season on a line with Steven Stamkos, recording a career-high 20 goals and 44 points in 62 games. His previous high was 35 points in 80 contests two years ago.

Howden, 19, was drafted 27th overall by Tampa in 2016 and has scored 22 goals and 58 points in 38 games this season for Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League.

Hajek is a 20-year-old blue-liner who has split his junior season in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades and now Regina Pats, combining for 11 goals, 35 points and minus-7 rating in 52 games.