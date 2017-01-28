Ryan Kesler's son, Ryker Kesler, pulled on everyone's heart strings at the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday night.

After Ryan Kesler missed his first shot of the Four Line Challenge, he called on his 'mini-me' for some help. The seven-year-old Ryker missed the shot but won the hearts of many.

We'd like to #VoteRykerKesler for All-Star Weekend MVP. pic.twitter.com/j2VTXmuUqw — @AnaheimDucks

Later, Mini Kesler got another go at representing the Pacific Division but this time it was in a shootout against Atlantic captain Carey Price.

Spoiler alert: The little guy prevails by sneaking the puck through the five hole.

It was the only goal scored by the Pacific Division, which ultimately lost to the Atlantic 4-1. Shortly after, Ryker Kesler quickly became the talk of the night.

Ryker Kesler - quickly becoming the star of #NHLAllStar. #MiniKesBoss pic.twitter.com/cQrs8Rg5sj — @AnaheimDucks

Ryker Kesler beating Price was the best part about the NHL Skills Competition. Other than Smith's 20 pt keeper shot. — @Armandoburger

As for Ryan Kesler, well let's just say he's one proud dad.

Kesler on Ryker scoring: "To hear the crowd's reaction was pretty special. As a father it's probably one of the proudest moments I've had." — @drosennhl

Ryan Kesler on his son, Ryker, taking part in the shootout challenge today: "I saw we were facing Price and I thought he had a better shot." — @drosennhl

But just in case you forgot, Ryker Kesler's goal against Carey Price wasn't his first time beating an NHL goalie.

Here's mini Kesler scoring on Eddie Lack when his dad played for the Vancouver Canucks.