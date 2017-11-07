Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will be sidelined up to two months after surgery for a broken cheekbone.
The Ducks announced the extent of their latest major injury Tuesday.
Getzlaf was hit in the face by a puck early in the Ducks' game at Carolina on Oct. 29. He has missed Anaheim's past three games, and he had surgery Monday.
Getzlaf has one goal and six assists in six games this season for the five-time defending Pacific Division champion Ducks. He led Anaheim to the Western Conference finals last season, scoring 73 points in 74 regular-season games and adding 19 points in 17 playoff games.
The Ducks are already playing without key contributors Ryan Kesler (hip surgery), Cam Fowler (knee) and Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre syndrome).
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.